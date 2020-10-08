The Outpost season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Peace You Promised’







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on The Outpost season 3 episode 2? Following today’s premiere on The CW, there is more coming up almost immediately.

The second episode of this season carries with it the title of “The Peace You Promised,” and we do think in general there is a lot of great stuff to expect in here. With a title like that, you can get a real sense of some of the conflict that is here almost right away. This serves as a great opportunity to better see and experience the desire for change … and the complications that are there along the way.

Below, we’ve got the full The Outpost season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some additional insight as to what’s coming up next:

WHAT’S IN THE BOX? – Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) solve a mysterious puzzle box. Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) and Munt (Adam Johnson) escape to recruit help. Lastly, Talon (Jessica Green) learns a secret about who abandoned her. Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Imogen Waterhouse, and Jaye Griffiths also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A02). Original airdate 10/15/2020.

In the event you did not know, there is some other great news to pass along — The Outpost has been picked up for an additional thirteen episodes! The CW, accordingly to Deadline, is calling these episodes an extension of season 3 rather than a season 4. Regardless of the terminology, there’s a lot of good stuff here to look forward to and you don’t have to worry about the long-term future for a good while.

Of course, we’re not expecting all of these episodes to surface right away — you are probably going to have to wait a good while in order to see some of them.

