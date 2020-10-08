Blue Bloods alum Amy Carlson joins FBI: Most Wanted season 2







For all of those who have been missing Amy Carlson as a part of the CBS world, this following bit of news may be right up your alley.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see the former Blue Bloods actress come on board FBI: Most Wanted season 2, where she will be the recurring character Jackie Ward. She is a veteran bounty hunter, someone who has some sort of history with Julian McMahon’s main character of Jess. She could be an adversary-of-sorts to the FBI team, mostly because she knows what she’s doing and is more than capable of delivering results.

We hope that as FBI: Most Wanted season 2 gets further and further along, we’re going to have a chance to see Jackie in a prominent role. One of the things that is great about this casting, other than seeing Carlson rejoin CBS after many years on the network, is that it demonstrates further the wide array of law enforcement that exists out there in the world. It’s never just one organization or group of people who takes on crime — there are a lot of different forces and things almost-constantly at work.

We’ll have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted at some point in the coming months — meanwhile, Blue Bloods season 11 resumed production this fall leading up to a big premiere at some point presumably in November. We’ll continue to argue that the death of Linda is not only one of the most shocking things to ever happen here, but also one of the most shocking things in all of television in general. How did they keep this a secret for as long as they did?

