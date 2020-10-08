Blue Bloods season 11 filming: Look who’s back on set! (Photo)







As you prepare for Blue Bloods season 11 to premiere on CBS, there is no doubt a lot of great stuff to be excited to see. Take, for example, the return of some familiar faces!

If you look below, you can see a first look at Gormley, Garrett, and Baker — or Robert Clohessy, Gregory Jbara, and Abigail Hawk, who play the roles on TV. This image was shared by Hawk on social media, and it makes us exciting already to see Frank’s team of advisers back at work.

For some more news right now on Blue Bloods in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you watch that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news and view our show playlist. We’ll have some other news coming soon enough.

So what is going to be coming up for these characters moving forward? Well, for starters, we know that the show has a lot of important material to look at from the past several months. Police resources are going to be thin, New York has gone through hell, and Frank’s team will have their hands full trying to figure out the right way forward. There may not even be one designated “right way forward” at all. This season is just going to be about trying to see some of these characters figure out their next steps, while taking on problems as they come. Blue Bloods could look and feel a little different moving forward, but it is very much the same show. We feel like the tone and style will be rather similar to what we’ve seen in the past.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stay tuned for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram Hi! A post shared by Abigail Hawk (@hawkabigail) on Oct 8, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







