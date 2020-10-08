Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s finale, can you expect a Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 — and if so, when it could it premiere on CBS All Access? Consider this article a source of everything we know at the moment.

Let’s go ahead and kick this article off with a generous dose of good news: You don’t have to wait in order to get some renewal news. You are going to be seeing season 2 return to CBS All Access at some point in the future, as the show was given a two-season order almost from the jump.

Basically, this was a way in order to ensure that we saw the series stick around on the air for quite some time moving forward, and the good thing about a show like this is that with animation, there’s no delay due to the pandemic. They can continue to do work and craft stories remotely, which is something that CBS All Access as a service needs desperately.

As for when we’re going to be seeing Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 premiere on the service, be prepare to be waiting for a little while still. Our hope is that the show will be back in 2021, and that the wait is not going to be altogether severe. There are a lot of new directions that the story can go, and luckily, there’s going to be a lot of Star Trek-related content to enjoy while we wait for that to happen. Think in terms of Star Trek: Discovery season 3, for starters! We’re still going to wait and see about the timing of Star Trek: Picard season 2, largely due to filming shutdowns and the timing of this current health crisis.

For now, just rest assured that you will be getting a chance to revisit the Lower Decks at some point in the future.

