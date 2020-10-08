Grey’s Anatomy season 17: New promo tributes essential workers







The latest Grey’s Anatomy season 17 promo has arrived, and this one keeps its messaging very simple: It is all about giving thanks.

If you look below, you can hear Ellen Pompeo narrate a video thank-you to all essential workers out there, the ones who inspire the characters on this show and Station 19. We know that some early episodes this coming season are going to address the global pandemic and with that, they are going to look at the struggles that doctors, nurses, and firefighters have been going through over the past several months. These upcoming episodes could be moving, but at the same time a chance to escape a little bit with some beloved fictional people you’ve come to know over the years.

Of course, while tackling all of these important issues Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 both will continue to look at the stories established at the end of this past season. Take, for example, Meredith Grey figuring out what she wants for her future outside the hospital and then also Owen coming to terms of what he wants after all of the revelations regarding Teddy. We’re also going to be seeing more presumably of Link and Amelia as parents after they welcomed a baby near the end of this past season.

Also, what is going to be happening now with Richard Webber? He’s just coming off of a big medical event, so is he really going to be able to convert any energy to help others?

