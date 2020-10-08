Star Trek: Discovery season 3: Watch the opening minutes of the premiere!







For those of you who have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery season 3, we can at least offer up a review today!

Below, you can watch the opening minutes for the CBS All Access series, which is going to start airing its new episodes next week. There is a lot to look forward to here, but it begins with a massive time jump. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) has a chance to look at a totally different world so many years removed from where she once was, and this is a season that could really venture into some uncharted territories and new ideas. There is so much to be excited about here!

The third season of the series is coming on the air following some extended delays due to the global health crisis — post-production for many episodes was done remotely, and producers did whatever they could in order to ensure that this content would find its way to viewers.

If you haven’t seen the official logline yet for Star Trek: Discovery season 3, you can go ahead and take a look at that below:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Joining Green as full-time cast members this time around are Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

