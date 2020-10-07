Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: What’s the earliest it could return?







If you are interested in checking out Power Book II: Ghost episode 6, the truth here is simply this: You’re gonna be waiting a while.

Following this past Sunday’s midseason finale, the Starz drama aired a video that indicated that you’re going to be waiting until December to see the remaining episodes on the air. Why? This may be, in part, due to the show needing to finish production due to the global health crisis.

We know that there are five episodes back, and because of timing, we know that the show’s probably going to run straight through to the new year. Because Christmas and New Year’s do not fall on Sunday, it’s possible Starz will air the remainder of these episodes without delay.

Our hope right now is that the series will be back on Sunday, December 6, though that has not been 100% confirmed as of yet. We don’t want to wait too long to see the other side of that big midseason finale twist — you know, the one where Saxe decided to collaborate with Davis to get Tariq behind bars. This is the sort of twist that could set the stage for some really dramatic stuff the rest of the season, especially since it is possible that we’re going to be seeing Davis still find a way to play him. One of the things that we’ve learned about the world of power over the years is that things never are what they quite appear to be.

