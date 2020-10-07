The Conners season 3 spoilers: How the family tackles crisis







The Conners season 3 is strongly indicating that the global health crisis is going to be a huge part of the upcoming story, just as you would expect. This is a show that has long focused on mirroring the struggles of the real-life working class, so it shouldn’t come as much of a shock that they would do something fairly similar here.

So what exactly can you expect in terms of specifics? There is a new trailer now that you can watch over at Entertainment Tonight, and it’s one that passes along a multitude of different teases for what lies ahead.

Take, for example, the fact that the family is spending a lot more time at home, meaning that they are all driving each other crazy. Beyond just that, there are a lot of moments in here that show how The Conners is tackling things like unemployment, low income, and trying to cater to those outside of the house. Are there going to be some serious moments scattered throughout what lies ahead? Probably, but our #1 takeaway after watching this is simply how funny it is. This is a source of pretty steady, consistent laughs, and we really can’t ask for anything more when it comes to this show at the moment.

The Conners season 3 is premiering on ABC come Wednesday, October 21 — you really don’t have to wait all that long for what lies ahead, and we’re certainly happy for that! It’s been a pretty long wait since we had scripted content in any major form on network TV, or at least a form that can address events as they are more or less happening.

