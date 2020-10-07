The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare Crawley teases ‘good surprises’







Coming up on Tuesday night, the premiere of The Bachelorette featuring Clare Crawley is here — and there is a ton of stuff to be excited for! We are gearing up for what should prove to be one of the more entertaining seasons in quite some time, and largely because of the unexpected nature of it all. Let’s just say that there is a lot of stuff coming throughout these upcoming episodes that you cannot be fully prepared for, even though some of it has already been rumored. Take, for example, that Tayshia Adams may replace Clare midway through.

Ultimately, though, it doesn’t sound like all of the twists coming on this season are of the dramatic, jaw-dropping variety. Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, here is some of what Clare had to say on the subject:

“There are good surprises … And there is so much that happens that people don’t even know about and I just can’t wait for everyone to watch and see … I’m a woman who really listens to my gut, and it didn’t lead me astray.”

The circumstances surrounding this season are certainly weird and then some. Clare underwent a lengthy quarantine period before even doing the show, and she knew a good many of her cast members were going to be on it in advance due to the initial delay in things getting done. This is not going to look or feel like any other season we’ve seen, but maybe that is partly what will make it so memorable. It may not be able to be a full distraction from the events of the world, but it could offer just enough escapism to do the trick.

