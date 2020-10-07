Coroner season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Borders’ is fully of surprises







Are you interested in checking out Coroner season 2 episode 2 on The CW next week? Now that we’ve made it past the events of the premiere, the show is moving right along. There’s a lot of great stuff to expect across the board now, especially since Jenny is going to come across some more mysteries while examining a body out in the middle of the road.

Much like with the first season, the focus of Coroner is pretty simple: The mystery. They want to be able to keep you guessing, while also getting you more and more invested in some of these characters at the same time.

Below, we have a few more details courtesy of the Coroner season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

WHERE IS HOME? – Jenny (Serinda Swan) is called when the body of a man is found in the middle of a country road with few clues as to how it got there. At the same time, Detective McAvoy’s (Roger Cross) case becomes more complicated and he is pulled into something unexpected. Back home, Jenny struggles with sleepwalking, Liam (Éric Bruneau) is privately battling his own demons, and Ross (Ehren Kassam) can no longer keep the truth from his mom. Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiley May. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Wendy Motion Brathwaite (#202). Original airdate 10/14/2020. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

At the moment, we’d say that Coroner is one of the shows that the acquisitions that the folks over at The CW are probably the happiest with. This is one that has routinely generated some solid ratings and viewership for them … and we like to think that this also bodes quite well when it comes to their viewership in Canada.

