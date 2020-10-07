Devils episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead for Patrick Dempsey, cast?







Want to get a sense of what lies on Devils episode 2, whether it be for Patrick Dempsey or some of the other major cast members? Within this article, we break that down!

Let’s kick things off at the moment with this — we’re still surprised that this show is on The CW. It’s an international drama set within the world of high finance, and it also features a lead who is known more from a different demographic. This could actually prove to be a way for the network to attract some different viewers — or, if nothing else, experiment with more specific audiences that they can bring in.

Below, we’ve got the full Devils episode 2 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what lies ahead, for those who are curious:

A TOUGH DECISION – Feeling betrayed and abandoned by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) devises a plan to create a scandal against NYL and then leave it after cashing in. But, when he is about to publish the exposé, he finds out that Dominic is hiding something. After deciding to stay, Massimo has to cope with a painful event. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Nick Hurran directed the episode with story by Ben Harris, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Ben Harris, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker (#102). Original airdate 10/14/2020. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

UItimately, we have a feeling that a lot of this season is going to be about slowly watching characters find themselves more and more within the world of corruption. We’re going to see Dominic and Massimo’s relationship intensify — by the end, we do believe that this show will more than earn its name.

