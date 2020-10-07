Supernatural season 15: Don’t expect Jeffrey Dean Morgan return







We know that the final episodes of Supernatural season 15 are going to feature the return of a number of familiar faces. Unfortunately, one of them is not going to be Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

It was back during the 300th episode that we had a chance to see the Walking Dead star make his grand return to the series as John Winchester after many years away. That episode offered a chance to see him alongside Samantha Smith, and also gave us a further sense of emotional closure to the entire Winchester family. It’s a great thing we had that, since now it’s been 100% confirmed that we won’t be seeing Morgan again. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Andrew Dabb confirmed that the global health crisis made it hard to bring too many guest stars back to the show. That’s especially the case for the final episodes, which were filmed over the past several weeks with added restrictions:

Look, [the pandemic] was limiting, especially when it came to the last two [episodes]. And there were certainly people we would have liked to have brought back like Samantha Smith, like Jeffrey Dean Morgan. People who have been such core parts of the show for so long. But unfortunately, because of [the virus] and some other things, doing a big supersized guest cast family reunion was just off the table. But in terms of our story that we’re telling, we didn’t have to make any compromises. Everyone who is coming back is coming back for a specific reason. These are people we want. They’re important to us. They’re great characters, and we just thought it was an opportunity to revisit some of our and, hopefully, the fan favorites.

We’ve seen a number of fan favorites already on the show, and we know that one recurring player from the past in Amara is coming back soon. (Read more here.) We do hope that there are a few returns that are still a surprise, even if the finale is going to be more focused on the main characters and less on a parade of cameos.

Is there anyone you want to see on Supernatural season 15 before things come to a close?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

