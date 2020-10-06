Supernatural season 15 spoilers: First look at Amara’s return







We know that Supernatural season 15 is going to feature a number of big names in some shape or form, and you will see more of that on the upcoming episode “Gimme Shelter,” set to air on Thursday, October 15.

What is the big surprise here? Think in terms of the return of Emily Swallow as Amara. It’s been clear for a while now that we were going to have a chance to see this character — and it makes sense given what is going on right now with God. She’s got a history with the Winchesters, but how is this going to be presented on the episode? The photo above comes via TV Insider, but what’s a little weird here is how the focus is a little bit more on what the Winchesters are looking at as opposed to anything else.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for this episode yet, be sure to check that out below:

MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1515). Original airdate 10/15/2020.

This episode is going to probably be quite fun in terms of its content, even though the stakes here are tremendously high. Even if things get a little bit intense here and there with Amara, just remember that we’re also going to be seeing some other moments in this episode for Castiel and Jack. It’s also going to be fun to have Matt Cohen in here as director, given that he does know this show so well alongside all of the different people in it.

