Dancing with the Stars 29: Tyra Banks addresses results mix-up







At the end of this past Dancing with the Stars 29 performance show, it's fair to say that we had one of the strangest situations that we've seen over the years. Tyra Banks accidentally announced that Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy were safe, only to later reveal that they were in the bottom two.

The good news for the two of them is that they still advanced over Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe — yet, it still created an incredibly awkward situation for all involved.

So what did Tyra have to say about this after the fact? Well, it’s relatively similar to what she had to say during the show. In a new post on Twitter, she referenced that the wrong name was written on the cards once more:

“Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards … So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through.”

The worst thing about this slip-up is mostly just the timing of it all, as Tyra has come under fire the past few weeks for being the new host after the dismissal of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the former of whom was the co-host from the very beginning. We do think she’s improved in the live setting over the past couple of weeks, but this is one of those instances that people can cling to as a cause for frustration, even if the snafu was ultimately not her fault. We’ll see how Tyra fares next week, in addition to how some of the remaining celebrities are able to perform.

