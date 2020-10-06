NCIS: New Orleans season 7: New looks at Scott Bakula, cast!







If you find yourself excited for NCIS: New Orleans season 7, rest assured that you’re far from the only one! Filming is now underway in the Crescent City, and we do have a few more teases behind the scenes as to how the cast and crew are operating within what is very much new parameters.

The social-media photos at the bottom of this article come courtesy of executive producer/co-showrunner Jan Nash, and they feature series star Scott Bakula very much front and center. You can see him at home in some familiar surroundings, but also finding a way to set the tone behind the scenes — wearing a mask when he is not in character as Dwayne Pride.

We’ve said this before, and we’ll likely say it many more times over — being the lead of a show is an incredibly important job. You set the tone for almost everything that is going on around you, and Bakula seems to be very much cognizant of that. Everyone will look towards him as a leader and a benchmark for how they all should act and behave.

As for precisely what is coming up next for Pride, our hope is that he can establish a little bit more stability in his life after all he has gone through. This is a man who has experienced great trauma, and we’d love to see him start to conquer some of his demons. With the recent news that Chelsea Field (Rita) is now a series regular, there is a chance to see a little bit of that stability — while also exploring new levels of the local and federal legal system. We know that some topical stories will be a focus of the upcoming season, as the premiere in particular will address the pandemic in some shape or form.

Two more in my series “@ScottBakula wears a mask and works on a computer.” @NCISNewOrleans #ncisnola pic.twitter.com/xEwe0AGWJW — Jan Nash (@JanNash100) October 6, 2020

