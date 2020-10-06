The Blacklist stars mourn Clark Middleton leading into season 8 production







Next week, filming on The Blacklist season 8 is going to start taking place in New York City — and many will be returning with heavy hearts. At the end of last season, the cast and crew were mourning the loss of a beloved actor in Brian Dennehy. Now, they must do the same with Clark Middleton.

Yesterday, we reported the news of Middleton’s sudden and sad passing, alongside a quote from show creator Jon Bokenkamp about the loss. Now, there are some actors on the series who are also speaking out. Below, you can see tributes from Megan Boone (Liz) and Amir Arison (Aram) to Middleton, where they discuss their experiences with him and his impact on the show.

While Clark did not appear in every episode, it is clear that he left an unmistakable mark on the series. As a matter of fact, we are coming off of one of his finest episodes, where he competed in a contest to win an extremely valuable car for Raymond Reddington at a dealership.

As for how Middleton’s passing will be written into the upcoming season, that remains to be seen. We are sure that a proper tribute will be coming — for now, our thoughts continue to go out to his friends, family, and everyone who loved him.

The Blacklist season 8 is currently slated to premiere on NBC this fall. We will have further updates along the way. (Photo: NBC.)

