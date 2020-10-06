The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17: Show EP on Maggie questions







In the event that you did not know already, there is going to be a Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 on AMC — we are not coming out of the finale anymore! There are bonus episodes coming in 2021, ones that are going to be largely character-based in nature.

Should one of them be based around Maggie? It feels fairly easy to say that the answer to this is yes, given the fact that she’s been away for so long. There are questions to be asked about her journey, but then also how she is going to react to the world she’s coming back to. In particular, why someone in Negan is out free despite everything that he has done.

Speaking more in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Angela Kang had to say about the journey to come:

“[There] a lot of rich material to be mined from not only Maggie dealing with [Glenn’s killer], who is out free, but her dealing with the fact that her friends are now just sort of accepting that he’s one of them … Those are conversations that we’re having right now [among the writers]: How does she deal with the fact that only is Negan not behind bars, but he seems to be palling around with everybody?”

Before season 10 concludes in earnest, we hope to have an answer to at least some of this. We feel like this show needs that, especially with season 11 being the end. There probably will be closure for a number of these characters before we eventually dive into the previously-announced spin-off starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. We hope that there is enough Lauren Cohan along the way to keep up satisfied.

