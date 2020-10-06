





As we headed into tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 results, we didn’t have a clear picture as to what some of the voters were going to do. Chrishell was probably underscored early, and after being in the bottom two last week, it was fair to wonder if Anne could also be in danger. Maybe Nelly could end up there too … though we like to think that he has one of the bigger fan followings out of anyone on the show.

As the results starting to pour in, most of the names that we heard as safe weren’t all that much of a surprise — there are some clear favorites at this point in the competition. That included Kaitlyn Bristowe, who has been pegged as one of the favorites for a good while now. Yet, the longer this all lasted, the more nervous that we got.

Yet, we weren’t prepared for what was going to happen at the very end here — Tyra Banks had an error in one of her cards, and it turned out that Monica Aldama (who was announced as safe) was in the bottom two alongside Anne. We’re not shocked by the result in Anne’s elimination, but what a weird way for it to happen. Everyone was clearly flustered including host Tyra Banks, who made it clear that what she had in front of her was different from the actual results.

