Clark Middleton, best known for Glen on The Blacklist, dead at 63







Some incredibly sad news is coming out tonight from the world of The Blacklist. According to a report from Variety, Clark Middleton, best known for his work as DMV “employee” / Reddington associate Glen, has died at the age of 63.

In a statement from the aforementioned website, Middleton’s wife Elissa had the following to say:

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend … Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities.”

Meanwhile, The Blacklist executive producer Jon Bokenkamp added his own sentiments:

“I’m heartbroken. Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way. He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit… I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon.”

There are so many things that we loved about Middleton as an actor, starting with his fantastic sense of humor and ability to bring you into whatever role he played. His chemistry with James Spader was on another level, and he made the most of what was at times limited screen time. Some of his other credits include Fringe and the recent revival of Twin Peaks.

We know that The Blacklist does its best to honor those it has lost — there was a tribute to the late Brian Dennehy at the end of season 7, and we imagine that one to Middleton will also be coming. We’re going to miss his work dearly, and those who knew him will miss the man.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Middleton’s friends, family, and colleagues during this difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

