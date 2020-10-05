The Bachelorette spoilers: Are Clare’s guys walking out?







Are you prepared to check out Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette? It is right around the corner, so there is a lot to be intrigued by!

The new promo below makes it clear from the jump that Clare’s season is going to look and feel different. Her time in quarantine before the season is going to be documented here, and that’s before we get to the resort that will serve as the setting for the entirety of the season.

With that being said, are we going to see a revolt among some of Clare’s guys? That’s something that the promo suggests, as you can see some of them getting up and apparently walking away. This could tie somehow into the rumors that Clare finds the guy she wants pretty early on and following that, no one else has much of a chance. There are also rumors that Tayshia Adams takes over midway through the season — they feel pretty close to confirmed, but therein lies the problem: It isn’t actually confirmed just yet.

Above all else, we’re expecting this upcoming season is going to be bold, dramatic, and stuffed full of all sorts of interesting twists. We’re just hoping that there’s a little bit of fun escapism in here, even within this current climate. A lot of people are simply going to need a break and this is an easy world to dive right into.

What are you most interested in seeing on Monday’s new The Bachelorette episode?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

But we do see #TheBachelorette in your future 🔮 pic.twitter.com/jlx0Mrggbg — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 5, 2020

