Dancing with the Stars 29: The meaning behind Kaitlyn Bristowe’s routine







Tonight on Dancing with the Stars 29, you are going to have an opportunity to learn a little bit more about all of the remaining contenders. Every cast member will be performing routines that have a particular significance to them, and you’ll hear about some of that, more than likely, before they hit the floor.

For Kaitlyn Bristowe, her routine is going to be rather meaningful when it comes to one of the most important people in her life in Jason Tartick. While the two are both a part of Bachelor Nation, they met after their respective seasons. Kaitlyn and Jason were each a part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! over the summer, which is when Kaitlyn was first asked to be a part of the show. Tonight on DWTS, she is going to be performing a Viennese Waltz to “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs — which is apparently the couple’s song. This will be a chance for Kaitlyn to tell their story, for those who aren’t altogether familiar with it.

Entering the episode tonight, we don’t know how you view Kaitlyn as anything other than the show favorite. Despite an injury early on, she’s still generated high scores and she has enough of a dance background to take more chances in her routine. Also, we know that Bachelor Nation is one of the most loyal voting blocks out there. We’re sure that they will prove helpful in their own way tonight.

Tonight is dedicated to Jason, my rock through it all❤️🥺 Can't wait to show you guys this Viennese Waltz to our song, Beautiful Crazy by Luke Combs. Who's watching tonight?! Vote for #WillYouAcceptThisDance by texting KAITLYN to 21523 during show time 5pm PT/8pm ET 🙏🏼 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/DgE2jwGYoH — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) October 5, 2020

