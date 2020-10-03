Dancing with the Stars 29: New AJ McLean, Kaitlyn Bristowe spoilers







Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars 29 is set to air on ABC this Monday, so why not take an advance look at some of what you’re going to see performed?

For this particular episode, it seems like we’re going to see some of the contestants relive emotional moments from their past, or pay tribute to people who mean something to them. For example, with Skai Jackson, you are going to see her honor her late friend Cameron Boyce. Meanwhile, AJ McLean is going to reminisce about his journey over the years with the Backstreet Boys. He will be dancing to one of his own songs, and we imagine that this is going to add to some of the stakes here.

For all of the choices, be sure to check out the press release from ABC below…

Head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Rumba to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Paso Doble to “Rise” by Katy Perry

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Foxtrot to “Ordinary People” by John Legend

Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Cha Cha to “Larger Than Life” by Backstreet Boys

Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Cha Cha to “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Paso Doble to “All I Do is Win” by DJ Khaled

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

Actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Foxtrot to “Adore You” by Harry Styles

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Jive to “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John

Of course, we now find ourselves insanely curious to learn how Nelly is going to find a way to dance a Paso Doble to “All I Do is Win.” It’s gotta be one of the weirdest things ever.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Monday’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode?

