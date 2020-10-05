Power Book 4: Force: What will Tommy Egan’s journey look like?







We recognize already that we are going to be waiting a good while in order to see Power Book 4: Force come on the air. Yet, it is nice to know that the story is progressing alone. There is work being done behind the scenes to establish what the future for Tommy Egan is going to look like.

Following the Power series finale, what we know is this: The character is venturing out on a journey. He’s heading over to Los Angeles, where he has an opportunity to begin an entirely new life. With that being said, though, just how many demons are going to remain?

Speaking in a new piece over on Entertainment Weekly, franchise creator Courtney Kemp had the following to say about what the basic idea for the show could be:

Tommy is coming out of having lost almost all the relationships that define him. So he has to become a new man, but that’s a slow process. And I think the audience will have a lot of fun seeing him in a new environment and interacting with new people.

Tommy’s spent so much of his life being in New York, and dealing with a fairly similar group of people. What does it look like elsewhere? Is he different without the influence of Ghost? We’re not sure that someone like Tommy can be redeemed, but there is no doubt that he’s compelling. That’s why we would assume his personality will be front and center for everything that unravels.

