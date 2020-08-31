Power Book IV: Force, starring Joseph Sikora, officially greenlit







We knew that there was going to be a Tommy Egan spin-off in the world of Power eventually. Now, we’re pleased to know that it’s happening earlier than expected!

Today, Starz confirmed that they have greenlit Power Book IV: Force to series. This series, starring Joseph Sikora, was announced following the events of the series finale of the flagship show. Yet, at the time it was billed as Book V, with Book IV instead being the series Influence led by Larenz Tate as Rashad. That series, potentially, could be moved back to Book V. We haven’t heard too much more about it at present, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Today, it was confirmed that Robert Munic is going to serve as the showrunner for the new series. He’s got a lengthy TV resume that includes gigs on Empire, Star, Gang Related, and more, and he should give this series a unique perspective. Tommy is heading west following his time growing up and living in New York. We’d assume that he is on his way to California, but this series could still find a way to surprise us.

In a statement confirming the news of Power Book IV, here is what Starz President of Programming Christina Davis had to say:

‘Power’ has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy’s story with ‘Power Book IV: Force.’

Be prepared now to wait a good while in order to see Power Book IV actually air. We have Book II set to arrive this weekend, whereas Book III had just started production prior to the onset of the global health crisis. That show should premiere at some point in 2021, whereas the earliest we foresee the Tommy series airing is late next year/early 2021. Time will tell on a lot of this.

