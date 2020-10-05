Pandora season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A strange new planet







Want to get more of a sense of what’s ahead on Pandora season 2 episode 2 next week? Well, we should start off by noting that there is a lot to anticipate. This is a show that is going to be firing on all cylinders almost from the get-go as Jax and some other characters try their best to explore new horizons.

Of course, one of the things about new horizons is that they aren’t always pretty. Instead, there is often a real sense of danger that is going to be present here as our heroes visit a remote planet harboring some pretty terrible things underneath the surface. There is a lot that is going to be explored here within the span of this episode, and our hope is that it all proves to be satisfying — in addition to, of course, setting the stage for some other great things.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Pandora season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming:

A PLANET’S DEADLY SECRET – Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Matta (Tegan Short) track the fugitives Tierney (Tina Casciani) and Jax’s mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee), to a remote planet with a mysterious secret, only to come into the crosshairs of the planet’s strange religious cult, who will stop at nothing to maintain their sinister order. Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Brett Simmons directed the story by Mark A. Altman and teleplay by Mark A. Altman & Steve Kriozere (#202). Original airdate 10/11/2020.

So how will Pandora perform throughout all of season 2? That is one of the other questions that we will be left to wonder throughout it being on the fall schedule. It may benefit from a lack of competition, but at the same time also having to air opposite NFL football. The next few weeks will be quite the test.

