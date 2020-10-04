Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who’s the target now?







We’re currently the morning after the Power of Veto within the Big Brother 22 house, so what is going to happen over the next 24 hours?

Let’s just say this: If you are Tyler and Christmas, do you try to find a way to make a big move? Let’s start things off by setting the stage for a moment here. Cody won both Head of Household and the Power of Veto, and with this in mind, he’s got the ability to do pretty much whatever he wants moving forward.

Immediately after the Veto, it seemed as though the plan was going to be to get Christmas out of the game … but one of the things that we’ve come to learn with this show over time is that plans can change quickly. The thing with Nicole is that she may have waited to voice some of her opposition to Christmas going until after the Veto, where she knew where some of the cards metaphorically were. She wants Tyler out, largely because she’s closer to Christmas but she’s trying to frame it as more of a competitive thing. Tyler is a bigger threat and not only that, but he has a history of being a far sneakier player.

So what can Tyler do? We think one of his big priorities has to be convincing Nicole that he won’t be after her — that’s where nominating her last week comes back to haunt him. Maybe he can also frame Memphis and Christmas as a duo, but that is a tricky thing when you think about Dani’s speech, where she called out Tyler and Christmas as a final two.

