Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, October 4?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’ll give you an update on the state of the October 4 episode.

Given that we just came off of a hiatus last week, did you really think that we were going to get a repeat tonight? The show’s a little bit kinder than that! With this in mind, we are pleased to say that there is another new episode coming on the network later tonight, and within a spot that is fairly close to the show’s typical start time. Think in terms of 11:01 p.m. Eastern time.

As for what sort of ground Last Week Tonight is going to cover during this episode, we know that there is a lot to talk about just with the Presidential Election itself. Just think here in terms of what’s going on with the Debate this past week, or some of the ensuing conversation after the fact.

Yet, we think one of the big questions here is the same one that Saturday Night Live asked itself in the way of President Trump testing positive: How much do you allow yourself to satirize a situation that is so serious in nature involving the Commander-in-Chief? It’s a weird balancing act, and you could get a sense of some of that judging from the audience reaction alone on Saturday Night Live last night. We do think that the President’s condition will be talked about, especially from a personal responsibility angle.

Ultimately, we’ll be back to see precisely how Oliver chooses to frame this show and what subjects he does want to hit on. These next few weeks are probably going to be enormous for this show, and probably some of the highest ratings we’ve seen in some time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight now

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Week Tonight moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







