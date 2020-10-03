NCIS season 18: What are some of the big story priorities?







We are inching ever closer now to the launch of NCIS season 18 on CBS this fall, and it goes without saying there is a lot we want to see. Yet, what are the top priorities? What are the writers going to be looking at more than anything else? We thought it would be worth taking a little bit of time today to shine a spotlight on some of these things.

The first order of business for the showrunners seems to actually not be in the present at all; instead, in the early going you will learn more about Gibbs’ mysterious “fishing trip” last season that may have been a part of a secret mission. Tying up that loose end seems to be priority #1, and most theories out there suggest that it could involve on some level Fornell. There is a storyline first addressed back in “Daughters” that needs to be tied up.

Meanwhile, next priority will have to be the 400th episode — it should air early on, and making sure you satisfy fan expectations is a really important. We know that this episode is going to be hugely significant in terms of establishing the history between Ducky and Gibbs, which could play out in the present in some interesting ways.

When you think about it, it’s ironic that some of the storylines most front and center at the end of season 17 could be on the back-burner for a while, but here we are. Subjects like Gibbs & Sloane and Bishop & Torres should be addressed within the first couple of months, or at the very least teased. We know that Maria Bello is leaving at some point, so taking that on will be a little more of a primary focus. We do think the writers are aware of the enthusiasm that is out there and with that in mind, they’ll probably make sure they give fans at least something before we are too deep into the season.

What do you think NCIS season 18 is going to have to prioritize?

