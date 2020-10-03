The Amazing Race season 32 promo hypes up the overall adventure







The premiere of The Amazing Race season 32 is arriving on CBS when you get around to October 14, and we’ve got a flashy new promo that gives you a better sense of what is coming!

For this upcoming season, it’s pretty clear at this point what the network is going to do to promote it — hype up the overall sense of adventure! Right now in the world, so many people are forced to be locked up in their homes, unable to see the world or even some of their loved ones. This is a chance to live vicariously once a week with some other teams as they battle in order to win the grand prize. There are multiple countries visited and opportunities to see wonderful cultures. It’s as close to travel as we’re probably going to get for a good while.

If you did not know, this new season was filmed well over a year ago, long before the onset of the global pandemic. You don’t have to worry about that impacting anything with the story at all. There are a couple of familiar faces on the season, especially if you are an NFL fan and love DeAngelo Williams — in general, though, this season is closer to the show’s typical form than the most-recent Reality Showdown season. These teams are mostly constructed of reality TV newbies trying their hand at the ultimate adventure.

Without even knowing anything about the twists for the season or any particular drama, we’re still psyched to see where things are going to go this time around. It’s consistently one of the best reality shows out there, and we are more than thrilled with the fact that it’s about to be back.

