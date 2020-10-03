Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Veto Competition preview!







Today in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house you are going to have a chance to see the Power of Veto Competition. It’s an important one, but that is especially the case for one person in particular.

With that in mind, we turn the bulk of our attention now towards Tyler. After all, he is the person we consider to be in the most interesting position. For now, the target still seems to be Christmas, but we just can’t fathom why you would want to keep Tyler in the house longer if you are people like Enzo and Nicole (the two votes who matter). We know that Enzo, Cody, and Tyler are in an alliance called Triple Threat, but Enzo also has an alliance with Christmas in The Wise Guys, or at least one configuration of it. Tyler is a bigger competition threat, and is likely to garner more jury votes than Christmas even though he almost quit the game.

Ultimately, if both Tyler and Christmas remain on the block, we could easily see the votes hovering more towards the former over the next few days.

For some more news on Big Brother in video form, be sure to watch the latest from the feeds below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have further insight coming before long…

So what about the Veto today? For the first time all season every person still around is playing, and there is no word yet on what it will be. There are a couple of fan-favorite competitions that the show has yet to do, including BB Comics and then also Hide and Go Veto. There may be a reluctance to do the latter due to cleanliness issues in this particular climate — we suppose that the spelling competition is also possible, but they don’t do it as often anymore and it’s usually early in the season.

If either Christmas or Tyler (nominated by Cody) come off the block, Memphis is the likely replacement nominee for the time being.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Big Brother 22

What do you want to see when it comes to the Veto Competition in the Big Brother house?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







