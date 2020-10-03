Snowfall season 4 filming: Damson Idris, cast back at work!







We know that you waited a long time for it, but we can finally celebrate some good news when it comes to Snowfall season 4. Filming is underway once more!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), star Damson Idris confirmed the news with a simple shot. We know that the cast and crew recently held a table read for episode 5, which serves as a reminder that the show was already far in production before the onset of the global health crisis. They’re going to try to pick up now where they left off, albeit with an abundance of caution at every turn. This is why Snowfall took its time to get back to work — nobody wanted to rush this along before it was as safe as can be.

With filming only recently kicking off, it feels fairly clear to us that you are going to be waiting for a good while still to see more new episodes on the air. FX has some other shows, including Fargo, that are currently on the air. They don’t need to speed things along. We would imagine that new episodes would be available at some point early next year, but it’s really up to the powers that be as to what they want to do.

We know that for Idris’ Franklin, he’s going to be entering this season in a very different place than we’ve seen him before. What started as a small operation now has the attention of power players, the government could have a larger presence in the upcoming season than ever before. Hopefully, we can at least get something more in the way of scoop (how about a trailer?) before we get to the new year — there’s going to be a lot of stuff to share, and a lot for us as viewers to be excited about.

