MacGyver season 5: A script tease for what lies ahead…







While you wait for MacGyver season 5 to premiere on CBS, who doesn’t want a good script tease? This new one may be cryptic, but there’s a lot to be excited about.

In a new post on Twitter (a reward for getting them to a certain follower count), the show’s writers posted a tease from an upcoming script. (There’s no guarantee that it makes it into the episode, so be aware of that.) It’s a fascinating quote on so many levels: “I know that expressing your feelings can be scary, but go on, you try.

So what does that mean? There are so many different reads you can have on it — maybe it’s a reference to a sentimental scene between two characters where one is encouraging the other. Or, it could be something super-sinister said by a villain — can’t you see that happening in some form? We gotta admit that with a great performance, this could be fun!

Even though MacGyver may be taking its time to get back to filming following the health crisis-related shutdown, remember that there are still some episodes left over from this past season that never aired. This show will be more than fine to premiere later this fall, so that is something that you can continue to look forward to. We’re expecting a lot of relentless action, but hopefully some great character moments and, of course, plenty of the show’s sense of humor and character-building.

Oh, and can we get a few more teases? In this time without all that much in the way of substantial news, we’ll take whatever we can get.

What do you think about this new MacGyver season 5 script tease?

Dang, you guys made this happen fast! 👏🏽 Alright here goes – presented completely out of context, a line of dialogue from an upcoming script. Can’t say what episode or who’s saying it – we’ll let you guys muse on that… 😉🖇😉 @MacGyverCBS #MacGyver #MacGyverCBS #weloveourfans https://t.co/5RaPZC2RZp pic.twitter.com/It0npFw0mK — MacGyver Writers (@MacGyverWriters) October 1, 2020

