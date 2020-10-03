Grey’s Anatomy season 17: New promo hypes Station 19 crossover







The Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere is coming to ABC on November 12, and it’s fair to say that there’s a lot of drama ahead. The first episode back is going to be a part of an epic Station 19 crossover event, and there is a lot for both of these shows to take on.

How much are we talking about? Think in terms of big cliffhangers for Andy Herrera on the firefighter drama (what’s going on with her mom?) and then also for Teddy and Owen over on the flagship show. Then, you’ve also got all of the current events that both of these series are writing into the equation, including the onset of the pandemic and how this will impact both the station and the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Of course, it goes without saying that Grey’s Anatomy will be consistently more on the front lines, and we’re not sure that they can move away from this subject matter anytime soon. Yet, we do think that both of these shows are going to ensure that despite all of the pain from the real world, they do each find a way to stay grounded in what they are and also what they’ve been.

To get a few more details of what lies ahead, all you have to do is look at the promo below! We don’t think there are any super-huge spoilers within it, but there’s at least enough here to serve as a reminder that there are some serious things coming at just about every turn.

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

Do you think that we should’ve had some sort of Station 19 crossover right away, or were we better off waiting? Be sure to share in the comments, and be sure to stay tuned for more… (Photo: ABC.)

What we're up against now is unlike anything that came before. The #GreysxStation19 Crossover Event comes to ABC November 12. pic.twitter.com/NExEp0MCuP — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) October 2, 2020

