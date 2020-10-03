Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 9 nominations







The latest nomination ceremony is complete within Big Brother 22 All-Stars, and we’ve got a good sense now as to where things are going from here.

This afternoon/early evening, Head of Household Cody nominated Tyler and Christmas for eviction. Neither one of them are flipping out at the moment, but both had a feeling that this was going to be coming before the ceremony even happened. We think that Christmas is Cody’s target for now, but there is a lot of room for stuff to change depending on what happens over the next few days. Tyler’s easily the bigger threat, but Nicole is concerned that if he goes, she’s suddenly Memphis’ target given that he is closer to other people in the game. The vote this time could come down to Enzo, who has as of late been a little bit resistant to make some big moves. He plays an exceptional social game, but there may be concerns as to whether or not he has a mind of his own.

The one crazy part of the game at the moment is this — Christmas claiming briefly to Enzo that she could keep herself on the block even if she wins Veto. While it’s not unprecedented within the world of Big Brother, it is particularly insane to even consider this. We don’t think she’d do it, but it’s still worth noting.

The Power of Veto Competition is happening in the game tomorrow — everyone is taking part, so there is no need for debate with that.

