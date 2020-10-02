Cobra Kai renewed for season 4; season 3 premiere date







For everyone out there who loves Cobra Kai, go ahead and consider this article a double-dose of great news!

Let’s kick things off with the season 3 premiere date, teased in the new promo below from Netflix (who acquired the series from YouTube earlier this year) — Friday, January 8. Sure, that is a long time to wait, but we think the streaming service carefully planned that date out. Because of the long filming delays as of late, we think that there is an acute awareness that there is not too much in the way of alternate programming out there. Because of that, they have to stretch out some of their shows as much as possible. Cobra Kai will be filling a void for them this winter, and we think that they’re thrilled to have it — buzz has been through the roof on the first two seasons since they began to stream on the service.

To go along with this great premiere-date news, there is something else rather awesome worth sharing now: The fact that we are also going to be seeing a season 4! This was also confirmed today and in all honesty, we’re not too shocked. There is probably much more story left to tell here, and we’d guess that season 4 will be prepared for some point in 2022 to keep this as an annual tradition for quite some time.

The real magic of Cobra Kai comes in how it has done something that for quite a long time, felt almost impossible — it manages to be able to be a sequel to something beloved in The Karate Kid, while also developing its own tone and feel. It doesn’t feel like it’s living in the past, but it also still finds a way to consistently honor it.

