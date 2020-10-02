Emily in Paris season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following the premiere of season 1 on Netflix today, should we expect an Emily in Paris season 2? Within this article, we’re going to take a further look at that, and then also the long-term future of the series, as well.

Let’s kick things off with this — for the time being, there is no official word on an Emily in Paris season 2. We’d like for there to be another batch of episodes, but that’s going to be up to Netflix and whatever they decide that they want to do. The Lily Collins series is the sort that could develop a following rather quick — it’s well-shot, escapist, and has that sort of vibe that could make it stand out even in the midst of a crowded lineup elsewhere. Plus, it could fill a void as a quick binge at a time in which there aren’t a lot of options elsewhere.

Over the course of the next couple of months, we imagine that we will start to hear a little bit more about the future of Emily in Paris. Netflix likes to see retention, first and foremost, of some of their series before determining a renewal. If people watch the entirety of this show, there’s a good chance that it will come back provided that the original audience is strong enough. If a lot of people watch at first and bail a couple of episodes later, there could be a little bit more of a struggle. It is all a balancing act in that sense.

We don’t want to spoil anything within this article for anyone who hasn’t finished the first season yet, but know this — Emily in Paris definitely ends in a way that sets the stage for more new episodes coming up. There is something absolutely worth being excited about here, and we’re psyched to see where the story goes in the event it comes back.

