Blue Bloods season 11: Another hopeful sign as we approach filming







Yesterday, we reported that Blue Bloods season 11 was one of the few remaining fall shows that we’re waiting to see kick off production. Now, are we starting to get a little bit closer to filming actually taking place?

Here is what we know — early last month, the indication was that the CBS drama would be getting back to work at some point in early October. Note that things do change a lot in this climate, so this may not be the case anymore. Yet, we’ve also heard nothing that suggests that the show’s fall premiere will be delayed, meaning that things should be starting sooner rather than later.

Another bit of evidence that things could be starting soon? An Instagram Story from cast member Vanessa Ray showing her in New York, of course where the show films. If some cast members from out of town are starting to flock to the Big Apple again, that’s an encouraging sign as we inch closer to the start of filming.

If we had to predict, we’ll probably have more concrete news over the next couple of weeks. While Blue Bloods can turn around episodes reasonably fast (there are limited special effects on a show like this), it does probably need to start filming before the end of the month to meet a premiere date of November/early December. Otherwise, there could be further delays.

Rest assured, we’re more than prepared to start reporting specifics on filming as soon as we have them…

