The Boys season 2 finale promo: Who does Becca turn to?







Next week The Boys season 2 finale is poised to arrive on Amazon, and we do have a small tease now as to what is coming! All you have to do is check out the new promo below…

As you likely know if you saw this past episode, one of the central events that transpired was Homelander (with the help of Stormfront) deciding to take his son away from Becca. It’s a move made out of sheer selfishness — it’s definitely not because he is the better potential parent, as we know that more or less the opposite of that is true. He’s freakishly selfish, loves to hurt others, and he thinks that this is his way of giving Stormfront something that she wants.

Want more discussion on this past episode of The Boys in video form? Then check out the latest below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more and then view our playlist for ongoing updates.

This move is of course going to lead to harsh consequences, especially since Becca now has, more or less, nothing to lose. She can go to Billy Butcher and ask for help, which could lead to a showdown like no other. Even if Butcher has hate in his heart for a lot of Supes, maybe his experience with Starlight changes things. Or, maybe he loves Becca enough that he will fight for her. There’s certainly no love between him and Homelander, so we anticipate some sort of showdown coming here.

Of course, the simple problem at the moment is simply this — if you are Billy, how do you rescue a kid from two people with these sort of powers? Billy may be ruthless and relentless, but Homelander has so much power for a reason. If there is a rescue mission, it’s not going to be an altogether easy one.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







