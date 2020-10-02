Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who’s the target?







It’s the morning after the Triple Eviction now within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and we have an even greater sense now as to precisely what is going to happen. Rest assured that we think there could be some interesting stuff coming soon in the game.

If you missed the news late last night, Cody has won the Head of Household, which is big in that it gets another notch here on his belt and another opportunity for him to make a move. With this power in mind, his plan now is to nominate Tyler and Christmas, but it seems more like Christmas is his target for now. We understand that Tyler, Cody, and Enzo have been in an alliance called Triple Threat for a while, but this is the time you throw those out the window! Why wouldn’t you get rid of the bigger player?

For now, Cody claims that he is 60% confident that Christmas is his target, but he is really not the person in control this time. There are only three people voting in Enzo, Nicole, and Memphis. Memphis will probably want to keep Christmas since she is a part of one of his Wise Guys alliances. Meanwhile, Nicole has been getting closer to Christmas, and we do think she’s easier to beat in the end. Enzo could be a key deciding vote, but we wouldn’t bank on him doing anything too crazy after he didn’t during the triple.

So for now, it does feel as though Christmas is the target … but we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if that changes over the coming days. The Veto will obviously be huge here, especially if we are in a situation where Memphis wins and removes Christmas from the block.

