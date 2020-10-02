Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Who won HoH, week 9?







Following tonight’s Triple Eviction in the Big Brother 22 house, we knew that there was some more big-time drama coming up. There was still another Head of Household Competition! We didn’t expect to find out the answer to this at the end of tonight’s show, so there was a chance that we could be waiting a good while.

Of course, this article is going to be your resource for all things related to the new HoH Competition! Once we have an update, we are going to provide it for you here. It’s going to be an interesting competition, to say the least — Tyler is ineligible to play because of being the past Head of Household, and to go along with that, much of the house could be looking to target him. He’s now in a spot where he is the explicit underdog, and that means that he will have to fight hard in order to win the Veto if he can.

Ultimately, it does feel like the game is really wide open at the moment, especially since Cody seemingly burned a jury member with Dani — plus, Kevin is probably never going to vote for him. Memphis and Christmas, meanwhile, aren’t super-likable to the people on the jury.

Update: The Head of Household is Cody! We anticipate that Christmas is going to be the target this go-around, though it feels like a possible backup plan of getting Tyler out of there is also feasible. It feels for now like a straightforward week, but time will tell…

What do you think about this new Head of Household winner?

