This Is Us season 5 spoilers: A surprising Kate story is coming…







When This Is Us season 5 returns on NBC later this month, you are going to see your fair share of big surprises. Even though there are so many things that are known about this series right now, there are still a few others that are left to bubble underneath the surface. Some of them aren’t even on the surface at all.

At the moment, it seems like one of the biggest jaw-droppers may be coming in relation to Kate Pearson in some shape or form. While there may not be a lot out there in the way of specific details, there doesn’t need to be in order to ensure that we are intrigued.

In kicking off this discussion, here is some of what Chrissy Metz had to say in the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“In true fashion, there’s always a lot happening … I’m privy to some information about what’s happening with Kate in the present day that she hasn’t really contended with from the past. We didn’t know that she was dealing with this, and it was something that she went through.'”

So what could this be? Given that she does note that it’s in the present, it’s a story that won’t just take place exclusively in flashbacks. Could it be tied to Marc, that terribly abusive boyfriend that she had? That is one fair guess, but it also could be tied to the sorrow that she felt over losing Jack or a decision or two that nobody else in the family knew about. Or, if they did, it’s something that they have stored away in their head.

Regardless of what it is, now we know Kate is going to have more going on beyond just contending with her brothers Randall and Kevin being embroiled in a major feud.

What do you want to see for Kate as we move into This Is Us season 5?

