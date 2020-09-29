This Is US season 5: Behind the scenes with Sterling K. Brown







In the event that you didn’t know already, This Is Us season 5 is currently in production! We’re inching ever closer to the series’ October 27 return, and there’s going to be a lot of emotion in every hour. It’s hard to imagine anything else when you think about what we saw at the end of this past episode.

Now that we’ve said that, isn’t it nice to have a little bit of fun to present now? We like to think so, which is why we’re coming to you with the latest from Sterling K. Brown. In a new post on his Twitter, you can see the actor running around to different trailers in order to share his reaction to various characters — or, at least what Randall’s reaction would have been. This is a fun reminder that you can act while wearing a mask. Also, we gotta give Sterling credit for the effort here! Fan interaction is a big part of what makes the This Is Us following as passionate as it is. We all feel like a part of the Pearsons’ world.

Now, let’s go ahead and hope that the Randall/Kevin feud finds a way to get resolved at some point as we dive into the fifth season. We don’t really know how much of it we’re going to be able to take after how heartbreaking it was to see them fight at the end of this past season. Hopefully, there are some victories spread here and there along the way for the characters individually, and then (eventually) back together.

I hear people say, “you can’t tell if someone’s smiling or reacting with these masks on”, but lemme tell you. It’s all in the eyes. Swipe through for my opinions on the Pearsons.🧐😄 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/MbO7bmH3jL — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 25, 2020

