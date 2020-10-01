Raised by Wolves season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







Following today’s finale, is a Raised by Wolves season 2 something to hope for at HBO Max? Within this article, we’re going to break that down and a good bit more!

Before we do too much else, let’s go ahead and get the good news out of the way — you don’t have to worry about the series’ short-term future. After all, the streaming service has already confirmed that there will be more of the story coming up! Given that this is a highly ambitious story from a big-name producer in Ridley Scott, clearly there is a desire to keep it around for a while. It gives HBO Max credibility, and also establishes a reputation as a service that won’t cancel entries right away. There is such a unique premise here, as androids find themselves contending with an almost-impossible challenge in a very strange world.

In speaking about the renewal when it was announced, Sarah Aubrey, the head of HBO Max, had the following to say:

When I think of Raised By Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew … This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for Season 2.”

Meanwhile, Scott himself added the following:

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised By Wolves as a “must watch” show … It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches in Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically. We are already deep into the ‘layers’ of Season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

Hopefully, there are going to be some more opportunities to hear news about Raised by Wolves season 2 soon, though at the moment, we don’t expect it to premiere for a good while. Blame the global health crisis largely for that.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Raised by Wolves season 2?

