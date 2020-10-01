The Blacklist season 8, Blue Bloods season 11, & the waiting game







While a good many fall TV shows have officially now gone back to work, the same cannot be said for every series under the sun. There are a few that we are still stuck waiting on, and within this piece, we’re going to break some of that down.

A good many of the shows that we’re still waiting on are ones that are located outside the production hubs of Los Angeles and Vancouver. Take, for example, The Blacklist — as of mid-September, the series was a few weeks away from starting, a sign that it could be kicking off soon in New York City. Yet, this is one of those situations that we’ll believe it fully when cameras are rolling and everyone is back on set following the new guidelines. The same goes for Chicago Fire and Chicago PD — both are reportedly set to start filming soon in the Windy City, and there isn’t too much in the way of mystery here.

Yet, there are more question marks elsewhere. Take, for example, with Blue Bloods — while we know scripts are being written, it’s been very difficult trying to get some sort of established filming date for the New York-set show. The cast has been very-much quiet on the subject, though our hope is that we do see things starting up again in some shape or form this month. If that doesn’t happen, it’s harder to imagine the series premiering in November.

With MacGyver (which films in Atlanta), there is room for a little bit more flexibility. There are episodes already banked from earlier this year presumably, so there’s less of a hurry to get people back.

We know that some of these waits can prove rather frustrating but, in the end, the most important thing is that we all remain patient. Safety is the most important thing, and the reason for the wait is to ensure that everyone can be okay as they continue to go about their work.

