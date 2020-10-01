Legends of Tomorrow season 6: Adam Tsekhman (Gary) promoted







As we prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 6, we now have some further news that felt almost inevitable months ago.

According to a new report coming in now from Entertainment Weekly, you are going to be seeing Adam Tsekhman back as Gary and, for the first time, as a series regular. He’s going to be more of a proper Legend this time around after desperately wanting to be a part of it for years. In case you wanted a few more details, take a look at his character description for this time around:

“He’s also not the mild-mannered goofball that our team of superheroes have taken him for all these years … Season 6 will explore Gary’s origin story. It’s even more bizarre than you would imagine…”

There is no denying that Gary is one of the most polarizing characters within the entire Arrowverse. There are those who love him and celebrate all of his various oddities, but there are others who do think the character is better in small doses. Our feeling on it is this: With the right character development, any character can be made great. If they can develop Gary into a multifaceted character beyond just a punchline, he could be a welcome part of the cast. He is a good-natured guy who deserves love and happiness, but they need to figure out new ways to incorporate and develop him further.

Ultimately, based on that description alone it seems like the writers have a very specific plan for him. We hope that it’s interesting, and also that Legends of Tomorrow finds a way to fully utilize all of its cast. It’s one of the best shows of its kind out there, though creatively it does have quite the challenge trying to balance out everyone in its cast.

