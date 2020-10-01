Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Triple Eviction preview!







Tonight on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, we’re going to have a pretty epic event like no other. After all, the Triple Eviction is coming up!

So what can you expect over the course of the episode tonight? Let’s start with the first order of business: The initial eviction. Pending some last-minute surprise, we are going to see Kevin go over David. There’s been discussion about the contrary, but nobody is going to be bold enough to make some sort of big move that will anger Cody for the time being.

That brings us now to the next Head of Household, since this is where things get a little bit interesting. We get the sense that Dani would want to get rid of Christmas, and she even talked about this with Cody overnight. Meanwhile, Tyler and Christmas may opt to try and split up Nicole and Dani, or at the very least nominate Dani alongside David. It’s possible that Nicole could just get rid of David so she doesn’t ruin her relationship with anyone else, and Enzo is probably going to be fine getting either Christmas or Dani out of the game.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest below from the feeds! After you watch, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other news and then also view our show playlist.

For now, there are two people who will probably make it through the Triple Eviction unscathed: Cody and Enzo. Why no one wants to target them remains a mystery. Meanwhile, there are others in Tyler, Nicole, and Memphis who will probably make it through okay. David, Christmas, and Dani are clearly the three in the most jeopardy.

The live feeds are seemingly down already for the eviction show — there wasn’t any indication yesterday that the show tonight will be live.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 right now

What do you want to see happen over the course of the Big Brother 22 Triple Eviction tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







