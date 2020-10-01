Billions season 6 renewal official at Showtime; Corey Stoll promoted







For everyone out there who loves Billions, consider this a source of all sorts of great news!

Let’s kick things off with some renewal scoop, which of course we are very much excited to see. The series was picked up for more new episodes after a strong start to season 5. While the entirety of the season has yet to air, the network has clearly seen enough when it comes to its live ratings and digital numbers to have another batch of episodes on the way.

This news is also probably going to make life easier for the series as they inch closer and closer to season 5 coming back on the air. For the time being, we expect that the remaining episodes in season 5 will air at some point in 2021. There’s a lot that needs to be tied up there, but we know already that Mike Prince is going to be a major character for a little while now. After all, it has now been confirmed that Corey Stoll has been promoted to series regular. He’s a fantastic actor, and it makes a lot of sense that the powers-that-be here would want to keep him around for as long as humanly possible.

Ultimately, we’ll see what the future holds for Billions, but we don’t think that the series itself is poised to change all that much. From the get-go, the series has been all about an intense cat-and-mouse battle that features Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod. We have a feeling that this is not going to change at any point in the future, and the test for the writers comes in trying to find a way to constantly mix things up. How can you continue to make things fresh in every single moment?

