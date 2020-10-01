The 100 series finale: Did Alycia Debnam-Carey return?







We knew entering The 100 series finale that there was going to be a chance for a lot of different surprises — but we didn’t want to get our hopes up. There was a chance we’d be disappointed if we started to really think that Alycia Debnam-Carey was going to be showing up. We didn’t think that our heart would be able to bear it.

Yet, the writers for the series did find a way to bring the actress back … even if it was as the mysterious Judge more so than just Lexa. It was the Judge serving a role as Lexa, bringing Clarke a manifestation of the person she loved so dearly as she was forced to take on her own transcendence test.

Were there other great loves in the world of The 100 for Eliza Taylor’s character? Sure, and remember that love does not always have to mean romantic love. What made Clarke and Lexa special, though, was that it was the great love that was lost, and there was a purity and vulnerability to it that was never quite matched. This is what Clarke could have had, and maybe a life that she envisioned for herself if she was to close her eyes.

In speaking to TVLine about Debnam-Carey agreeing to come back for the fans, here is some of what showrunner Jason Rothenberg had to say:

It was so fun to have Alycia back. She’s such a good person and such a team player. I know she was really excited to be back in the make-up and costume. It was a little tricky for all of us finding the line between how much of Lexa she should bring to the performance and how much to play the judge/higher being thing that’s happening in that scene. But it was great to be there and to watch that. I’m hoping that the fans get some closure. I know that’s important to her and to me. It won’t satisfy everybody, but it was lovely to have her back.

We already know that the end of The 100 will divide people — we’re not sure that there was any other way it could go. Yet, we’re glad to see at least a few more moments of Lexa, even if it was just a manifestation of the character. It doesn’t make up for the injustice of that character’s death, but it’s a reminder of what was — and in the end, Clarke did find peace … in her own way, that is.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 right now!

What did you think about the end of The 100?

Not only that, but the decision to bring back Lexa? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







