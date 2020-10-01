Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Will Kevin or David be evicted?







Tomorrow night in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, we are going to have a chance to see the long-awaited triple eviction! Exciting, no?

Want to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 in video form? Be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess for more updates and then also view our playlist.

Well, before we get to the Head of Household reigns that you are going to see on Thursday night, know that Kevin is still going to be heading out the door. While there are some people who seem interested in getting David out first, most notably Memphis, we do think that in general there’s a real fear of going against Cody at the moment as the guy in power. Tyler also wants to keep David, and Tyler and Christmas are at least fairly close. Kevin has done his fair share of campaigning, with him in particular noting that David took $10,000 over safety. His big argument is that he wants to be there more, and also that he can help certain people in their game a little bit more.

In general, though, we think the larger subject of conversation in the house right now is what’s going to happen when it comes to the Triple tomorrow. Some houseguests have figured out that it could be happening, and there is a big debate over various target. There are some real debates right now when it comes to if Dani should be targeted over Nicole, and also if David could still be some sort of super-pawn for people moving forward.

At the moment, we think that Cody and Enzo are probably safe moving into the triple … but who knows given a particular scenario? This is the sort of thing where anything could happen given the right situation.

to get some more news right now when it comes to Big Brother right now

Who do you want to see evicted on Big Brother 22 Thursday night?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







