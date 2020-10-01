The Voice season 19 video: Blake Shelton, coaches sing ‘One Love’







As we lead into the season 19 premiere of The Voice airing on NBC next month, we’re getting a sense of the coaches back together again!

One of the things that we’ve seen the show do over the years is a group performance featuring a lot of the different coaches. In the video below, you can see one as Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson all present their rendition of “One Love” by Bob Marley. It’s pretty strong insofar as these coach covers are, as they often do sound fairly disjointed whenever we hear them. This is fun, and it’s the show trying its best in order to ensure that a familiar element is present here.

While The Voice is going to be premiering later this year, it’s going to look a little bit different than we’ve seen in the past. There will be a number of restrictions put into place in order to ensure that the show can continue on as planned, including social distancing and a number of different precautions. There will be in-person performances, which makes things a little bit different this time around from the end of season 18. It’s going to be tricky making things work, but clearly the series recognizes the value of in-person performances.

Let’s just hope that to go along with the oh-so-familiar coach antics, we do have a chance to check out some great performances in here! Let’s remember that these really are the bread and butter of this show, and The Voice still needs some sort of big-name star to come out of the show. It’s been well over ten seasons since we’ve seen someone become an almost-instant star.

